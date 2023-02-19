Burnley agree fee to sign on loan player but personal terms yet to be agreed

Burnley ‘will take up their option to buy’ on loan Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Jordan Beyer, says Alan Nixon.

Beyer, 22, joined Burnley on loan last summer. The German U21 defender has since featured 20 times in the Championship for league leaders Burnley, having enjoyed a long recent stint in the side owing to Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ injury.

There’d been previous suggestions that Burnley wanted to make his stay permanent. But Nixon has now revealed in The Sun that Burnley will take up the option to buy Beyer in the summer, when they seal their inevitable promotion to the Premier League.

Nixon adds that Burnley have agreed a fee with Monchengladbach for Beyer and that the defender just needs to agree on personal terms, which Nixon says is ‘seen as a formality’.