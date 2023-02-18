Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City: Player back in training but will not feature

Sunderland host Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Black Cats climbed inside the top six following their midweek win over QPR but they go into this one knowing their opponents are unbeaten in seven and dropping points may see them fall back outside the play-offs.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are full of confidence and they have to carry that into this afternoon. If they’re bold in their decision making and don’t look to take all the momentum out of the game then they will stand a chance.

Sunderland team news

Edouard Michut missed Tuesday’s outing at Loftus Road as he was left in the north east to rest. He will be back in contention here though.

Niall Huggins has been out for much of his time at Sunderland but the Welsh youngster has returned to training. Despite tis, he won’t feature this weekend. Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch remains a couple of weeks away from a return to action.

Elliot Embleton remains out with a long-term injury.

Corry Evans and Ross Stewart are both out for the season following their respective injuries in January.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth (C)

Ballard

Alese

Ba

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Gelhardt

Sunderland’s defence could well remain unchanged after a string of solid performances. Trai Hume is really coming into his own this season whilst Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese are also proving a very strong backline at this level.

Mowbray has a good selection headache ahead of this weekend. His midfield options are strong and despite scoring last time out, Luke O’Nien may drop out of the XI in favour of Dan Neil.

Amad Diallo has been a standout performer for Sunderland this season and started on the bench against QPR to rest. He could well return to the XI this afternoon, but dropping any of the front four would seem very harsh.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.