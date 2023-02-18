QPR team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough: Attacker ruled out, full-back doubtful

QPR head to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR head up north to face Middlesbrough later today. It’s another tough outing for Neil Critchley’s side who suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Sunderland in midweek, leaving the R’s in 17th place of the Championship table.

Pressure is really starting to mount on Critchley who’s not won since his opening game in charge back in December. QPR are winless in their last nine and have only won once in 16 Championship fixtures, whereas Middlesbrough are flying high in 3rd and have won their last four.

QPR team news

The big bit of injury news for QPR ahead of this one is that Chris Willock is set to miss out with a fresh hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, right-back Ethan Laird seems to be touch-and-go with a hamstring injury as well, whilst Critchley is hopeful of Tyler Roberts featuring in today’s game.

Centre-backs Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter, and also Taylor Richards, remain sidelined for this one. Lastly, Lyndon Dykes is back in training but there’s no suggestion that he’s set to play a art in today’s game.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Kakay

Field

Johansen

Chair

Iroegbunam

Lowe

Martin

The QPR players are performing really poorly right now. There’s a few names in the side who’ve perhaps performed more poorly than others, and some who are failing to recapture the form that they were showing at the start of the season.

But these are the option that Critchley has to work with. Critchley will either play three central midfielders or two, with three attacking midfielders playing behind a lone striker in Chris Martin.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.