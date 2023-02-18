Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic: Striker joins several names on sidelines

Norwich City head to Wigan Athletic in the Championship this afternoon.

Norwich City head up north to face Wigan Athletic this afternoon. The Canaries go into this one on the back of a win at home to Hull City in midweek, which halted a run of two-straight defeats for David Wagner’s side who now sit in 9th place of the table.

Wigan meanwhile are in 22nd. They’re unbeaten in three games under new manager Shaun Maloney, who now has Wigan two points from safety after their 1-1 draw v Bristol City in midweek. The reverse fixture between Norwich and Wigan ended in a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road back in August.

Norwich City team news

The big miss for Norwich City today is Teemu Pukki. Wagner confirmed ahead of this weekend that the striker will miss out, whilst also revealing that Sam McCallum and Marquinhos are back in training, but seemingly still sidelined for today’s game.

Elsewhere, Sam Byram, Issac Hayden, Jonathan Rowe, and Przemyslaw Placheta remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Giannoulis

Hanley

Omobamidele

Aarons

Gabriel Sara

McLean

Hernandez

Dowell

Idah

Sargent

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

Wagner’s Norwich City lined up in a very fluid 4-2-2-2 kind of formation v Hull City last time out. And with no injuries to that starting XI, expect an unchanged side.

Whilst Norwich City have a lot of decent players, they really don’t have that many names outside of the XI to bring in and better the side, so Wagner’s options are somewhat limited.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.