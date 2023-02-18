Derby County team news and predicted XI to face Charlton Athletic: Rotation options for Warne with no new worries

Derby County host Charlton Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Derby County come into this weekend’s clash looking to get back to winning ways after a minor blip. After their lengthy unbeaten streak was ended by Wycombe Wanderers, the Rams were held to a draw against 10-man Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Paul Warne’s still sit in a strong position in the play-off spots though, occupying 5th.

As for Charlton Athletic, their impressive turnaround under Dean Holden has led them into the top-half of the table.

The Addicks have won five of their last seven games and sit 11th coming into this weekend’s fixtures.

Derby County team news

The only confirmed absentees are Max Bird and James Chester. Midfielder Bird has been out with a groin injury since the end of last month, while veteran defender Chester isn’t set to return from a calf injury until March.

There are no new injuries either, but the Rams have been hit with a sickness bug. Warne confirmed players have been impacted by it but no names were mentioned, stating he has ‘virtually a full echelon of players’.

It remains to be seen just who was affected though and if it impacts their availability for this weekend.

Predicted XI

Wildsmith (GK)

Smith

Forsyth

Cashin

White

Knight

Hourihane

Mendez-Laing

McGoldrick

Barkhuizen

Collins

There’s room for rotation for Warne and a first start could come for Spurs loanee Harvey White. He’s an option in midfield and at left-back, so he could provide more composure on the ball in place of Haydon Roberts.

Tom Barkhuizen will be hopeful of reclaiming his place in the starting XI in place of Lewis Dobbin. The same goes for Curtis Davies and Louie Sibley, though they might have to settle for a spot on the bench again.

The clash kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.