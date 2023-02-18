Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Derby County: Late call to be made on striker

Charlton Athletic face Derby County in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic are on the rise under Dean Holden and will be looking to make it two consecutive wins after their midweek triumph over Forest Green Rovers. The Addicks have now won five of their last seven games after an impressive turnaround since Ben Garner’s sacking.

They’ve moved into the top-half of League One too, sitting 11th ahead of the Derby County clash.

As for the Rams, they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways after two games without victory. They were unable to bounce back from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, being held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln City, who were down to 10 men.

Charlton Athletic team news

Coming into this weekend’s clash, academy graduate Miles Leaburn will have his hip injury assessed. The striker has missed the last two games and a late call will be made, as per the club’s official website.

Mandela Egbo remains sidelined, as does Todd Kane despite progress in the latter’s recovery from a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Clare

Ness

Hector

Sessegnon

Dobson

Fraser

Kilkenny

Rak-Sakyi

Bonne

Blackett-Taylor

Despite the strong defensive performance against Forest Green, bringing Michael Hector into the starting XI in place of the towering Ryan Inniss could really help take the Addicks forward. If he’s not quite deemed for a start though, Inniss will surely maintain his place in the side.

It would be a surprise to see any changes in midfield but to lean on the side of caution, it could be best to drop Chuks Aneke to the bench.

He’s struggled with injuries before and after playing 70 minutes in midweek, it could be wise to manage his workload. If Holden shares the same train of thought, Macauley Bonne could return to the side depending on the outcome of Miles Leaburn’s late test.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.