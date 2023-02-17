‘Written them off’ – Cardiff City v Reading prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Reading in the Championship tonight.

The Bluebirds host Reading in Friday night’s Championship clash, with Sabri Lamouchi looking to build on his side’s surprise 2-0 win away at Birmingham City last time out. It was the Frenchman’s first win as Cardiff boss, ending a run of four-straight losses for the Welsh club.

Reading meanwhile have tumbled down the table in recent weeks. Paul Ince’s side sit in 15th place of the table compared to Cardiff in 21st, with the Royals winning at home to Rotherham United last time out to end a run of six league fixtures without a win.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“On the face of it, this isn’t the most exciting Friday night fixture of the season, but I think this will be a very hard-fought game between two sides needing a win.

“Cardiff surprised me with their win at Birmingham City last time out. To be honest, I’d written them off in the race for survival this season, but that performance suggests otherwise.

“Reading on the other hand; they’re surviving on the odd win and look safe from the drop this season. But they’ll want a couple more wins to ease any fears.

“I’m going to say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Reading

James Ray

“Both the Bluebirds and the Royals picked up much-needed wins last time out but Lamouchi’s victory over Birmingham City was absolutely massive. It gives a bit of hope to Cardiff City after a truly dismal season and they need to build on that if they’re to survive this season.

“Reading have really struggled on the road in recent times, losing their last three away from home.

“I can see them salvaging a point here, although either side could easily snatch another valuable win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Reading