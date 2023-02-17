What’s former Reading and Burnley man Andre Bikey up to these days?

Andre Bikey spent a good chunk of his 18-year senior career playing on English shores.

Reading and Burnley were among those to have the centre-back on the books during his time in England.

After starting out in Espanyol’s academy, he could make a senior breakthrough in Portugal. Bikey broke through with Marco before spells with Pacos de Ferreira, Aves and Uniao de Laiera, then heading to Russia in 2005, spending stints with Shinnik Yarosalv and Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Reading in 2006.

A three-year spell with the Royals yielded Premier League action for Bikey, managing seven goals in 73 games. He was a regular in his time at the Madejski Stadium, also coming 2nd in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008.

Bikey’s next move came in 2009 and he remained in England, heading for Burnley. The move saw him return to the Premier League, notching up 78 appearances for the Lancashire outfit – the most he managed for a single club over the course of his career.

But what’s Bikey up to these days?

The powerful defender first stayed in England with Middlesbrough but that spell only lasted a season. He then moved to Greece with Panetolikos GFS but it was only a year before he came back to the EFL again, signing for Charlton Athletic.

Following a year at The Valley, Bikey headed to India and played for NorthEast United and Pune City. In 2017, he came back to England for the last time, pending a short-term deal with Port Vale. Bikey then returned to India and played for Jamshedpur and ATK before seeing out his playing career in Spain’s third-tier with CF Igaudala.

Since then, Bikey has begun embarking on a coaching career, linking up with a familiar face.

Jose Gomes – who was Reading boss from December 2018 to October 2019 – was one of Bikey’s coaches in Portugal before his first move out of the country. The two have linked up again in the dugout, with Bikey serving as his assistant manager at UD Almeria, Al-Taawoun and SD Ponferradina.

Gomes was sacked by Ponferradina in November 2022 though, with Bikey departing as well. He’s currently without a club, but wherever Gomes goes next, it seems there’s a good chance ex-Reading and Burnley man Bikey will follow.