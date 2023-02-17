Warnock says he had a ‘couple of offers’ before taking Huddersfield Town job

Neil Warnock says he’s had a ‘couple of offers’ to return to management prior to taking on the Huddersfield Town job, but that he wasn’t interested.

Warnock has returned to management with Huddersfield Town. He takes charge of the Terriers for a second time, with the club sat in 23rd place of the table. Town have sacked two managers already this season, with Mark Fotheringham and Danny Schofield having both been axed.

Huddersfield host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend. It’s Warnock’s first game back and speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s game, the veteran manager revealed that he’s had offers to return to management, but that the Huddersfield Town opening was one that suited him.

He said:

NW: "I've had a couple of offers, but I haven't really been interested. We've always loved it at Holmfirth, I remember one Christmas the know being up to the gas lamps. "It's a good Club and a good area, and I want to make these fans happy again."#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 16, 2023

When a job in the Championship opens up, Warnock is still one of the first names on bookies’ lists. But which clubs might have offered Warnock a route back into football remains to be seen – the likes of Blackpool and Cardiff City have recently undergone managerial changes, and Cardiff especially might have been interested in a return for Warnock.

But he’s taken charge of Huddersfield for a second time and the task ahead of him this season might be his toughest as a manager yet. A game against 18th place Birmingham City tomorrow is a winnable one though, and a win could lift Town to within one point of safety.

Town v Birmingham City…

Expect Warnock to have his players organised and motivated for tomorrow’s game. What he’ll change tactically remains to be seen, but Warnock will no doubt have his players fired up for tomorrow and for the remainder of the season.

A few wins would lift Huddersfield Town right out of the drop zone, but the Terriers next face Burnley after tomorrow’s game, and then the likes of Bristol City and Coventry City, so it’s not going to be easy.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.