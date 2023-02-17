Wagner says Norwich City striker will miss Wigan Athletic clash but duo are back in training

Norwich City will be without Teemu Pukki for tomorrow’s Championship clash v Wigan Athletic.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has confirmed that Pukki, 32, will miss tomorrow’s game v Wigan Athletic with a fresh injury concern. The Finn was benched for the last outing v Hull City, having scored twice in Wagner’s first five games in charge of the club.

Wagner also revealed that Sam McCallum and January signing Marquinhos are back in training, but it seems as though he and McCallum are still sidelined ahead of tomorrow’s game at the DW Stadium.

“Teemu will be out for tomorrow, Sam McCallum and Marquinhos will be back in training,” Wagner said.

“Anyone else is healthy after the last game. We know he will be out for Saturday, for the rest of the week we don’t know. Even if you would like to have Teemu available, we have Liam and Nacho who can also play as the second striker.

“Sam had a tight hamstring so we took him out of training for five or six days. Marquinhos picked up an injury in training, not a bad one.”

Norwich City’s 3-1 win at home to Hull City last time out came after back-to-back defeats for the Canaries, who currently sit in 9th place of the table, with two points separating them and Watford in 6th.

No Pukki no problem…

Pukki’s absence is obviously a blow for Wagner. But in Josh Sargent, Norwich City have another one of the leading goal scorers in the Championship this season.

Sargent started up front alongside Adam Idah v Hull City and managed to get himself on the score-sheet. And after that positive performance, expect Wagner to set up in the same way again tomorrow, with a trip to Wigan presenting Norwich City with a great chance to claim three points.

The Latics are improving under new boss Shaun Maloney but remain in 22nd place of the table.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.