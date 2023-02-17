‘They have a bit more cutting edge’ – Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

Swansea City travel up to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to build on positive last performances.

Blackburn Rovers earned a point away at West Brom courtesy of a late Ben Brereton Diaz goal – his first since November -with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side now unbeaten in their last four Championship games, but winless in their last five.

The Swans meanwhile earned a 2-1 win at home v Blackpool last time out. Russell Martin’s side were winless in three Championship games before that, and go into this one in 12th place of the table compared to Blackburn in 8th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a very difficult one to predict. Blackburn can’t stop drawing at the minute which is odd, because they didn’t draw a single game in the first half of the season. As for Swansea, they’re just impossible to predict this season.

“I can see this one having a lot of goals because both sides can score but both sides can also ship them in too. It should make for a pretty interesting game, but honestly, I fancy Blackburn to nick this one.

“They have a bit more cutting edge than the Swans in my opinion, and the home advantage too.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Swansea City

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

James Ray

“Blackburn’s sudden drawing run has meant they’re picking up points that they might have lost earlier in the season and somehow their play-off hopes are still alive, and I think this is a good chance to get back to winning ways.

“Swansea have shown weaknesses all season, especially on the road. They’ll be hopeful of claiming a point to take back to South Wales given Rovers’ recent run, but I’ve got a feeling they might fall to a late goal again.

“Blackburn netted late to salvage a point against West Brom in the week and this time, I think they’ll strike again in the dying embers to claim a win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Swansea City