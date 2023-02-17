The out-of-work managers available to QPR as pressure mounts on Critchley

Pressure is mounting on QPR boss Neil Critchley, who’s won just one of his 11 games in charge so far.

The R’s are winless since Critchley’s maiden win away at Preston North End back in December. Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Sunderland means that QPR have won just one of their last 16 in the league, with the club now sat in 17th place of the table.

Reports have suggested that Critchley is now fighting to save his job after just two months at the helm. The R’s may soon be looking for their third permanent manager of the season, but there’s very few out-of-work bosses for the QPR officials to choose from. The best bet though might be recently axed Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

The Welshman endured a similarly short stint in charge of the Saints. He and Southampton were not a good fit but there’s no denying that he was doing a fine job at Luton Town prior to that, and after his poor showing in the Premier League, Jones may be eager to prove his worth in management sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere, former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith remains on the market. He guided Aston Villa to promotion from the Championship in 2019 and had the Canaries in and around the top-six before being sacked back in December.

Leam Richardson was also sacked earlier this season. He steered Wigan Athletic to promotion from League One last season, doing so off the back of the club’s administration. Other out-of-work names with Championship experience include Michael Appleton, who was sacked by Blackpool earlier in the season, and former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to name a couple.

QPR seem unlikely to pay out another club for their manager – not until the summer anyway. Who the R’s might bring in remains a mystery but the club’s director of football Les Ferdinand and CEO Lee Hoos have certainly lost a lot of the faith of fans over the past few months, and indeed seasons, so this next appointment seems extremely important.

QPR travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday.