Slaven Bilic confirms big injury blow with Watford man facing two months out

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed midfielder Tom Cleverley is set to miss the next two months after a new hamstring injury.

Watford haven’t long welcomed experienced midfielder Cleverley back from a long-term injury.

The former Manchester United and Everton midfielder has been limited to only four first-team appearances for the Hornets this season and concerns were raised when he was forced to miss the midweek draw with Burnley after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.

Now, with West Brom up next for Bilic and co, the extent of Cleverley’s latest blow has been confirmed.

As quoted by the Watford Observer, the Hornets boss has confirmed that while the 33-year-old will not require surgery, he is not expected to return to action for another eight weeks. He said:

“He felt a pop in his thigh in the warm-up on Tuesday and although it’s not a major injury that requires surgery, it’s also not something he’ll be back from in a couple of weeks.

“The medical team are talking about eight weeks, which is a big blow for us and also for him.

“Knowing Tom as I do, he’s a very strong character and he’ll be back.”

Another blow…

A player of Cleverley’s leadership and pedigree can have impacts off the pitch in the dressing room, but having him available for a sustained spell would have been a welcome boost for Bilic and co.

However, the latest blow means he faces another spell in the treatment room. With the season ending in May, it seems Cleverley won’t be available until the final few games of the regular season, though it remains to be seen if there’s a play-off campaign awaiting the Hornets beyond that.

For now, the key for Cleverley is recovering as quickly but as safely as possible as Watford fight it out for promotion.

Following an extended absence through a ruptured achilles, Cleverley played 19 minutes in the Blackburn Rovers draw and was set for another involvement against the Clarets. Now though, he’ll be forced to watch on from the sidelines once again.