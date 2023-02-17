Significant update emerges on Charlton Athletic’s bid to keep Dean Holden

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has confirmed talks over an extended contract are set to take place this weekend.

Charlton Athletic have progressed well since naming Holden as Ben Garner’s replacement. He’s guided them to five wins in nine League One games, lifting them to 11th place in the table.

He’s drawn high praise for his work at The Valley and was even linked with the Huddersfield Town job before managerial veteran Neil Warnock came out of retirement for a second stint with the Terriers.

Holden’s deal with the Addicks only runs until the end of the season but now, it has emerged that the plan is for talks over his contract situation to take place this weekend.

The Charlton Athletic boss confirmed the situation while speaking with the South London Press, reiterating Thomas Sandgaard’s eagerness to get the matter sorted. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m sure over the weekend talks will begin. We have not yet started the talks on that.

“Thomas has indicated to my representative that he wants to get a deal sorted quickly.

“That would ideally be done face to face but with him being in Denmark, that’s probably going to happen at the weekend.”

Moving in the right direction…

While there’s continued uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership and just who will be at the helm in the long run, Holden provides some some stability and reassurance in the manager’s position.

Securing his future beyond the end of this season needs to be a priority for the Addicks and with contract talks taking place this weekend, it seems the club hierarchy are aware of the need to secure his services beyond the end of this season too.

It will be hoped the discussions can prove fruitful, as the sooner this is resolved, the better.

Holden has already drawn attention from elsewhere and if he keeps Charlton Athletic on an upward trajectory, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he draws more suitors in the future as well.