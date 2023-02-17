Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Question marks surround midfielder after training return

Sheffield United face Millwall in the Championship tomorrow lunchtime.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s clash looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat to Middlesbrough.

Paul Heckingbottom saw red as a brace from Cameron Archer and a now customary goal from Chuba Akpom led Boro to a 3-1 win. It leaves the Blades still in 2nd place, though the gap to 3rd has been cut to seven points.

As for Millwall, they’re in a strong position in the fight for the play-offs, sitting in 7th. They too will be keen to rebound from a midweek defeat though after losing 1-0 to Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United team news

Tommy Doyle was in contention to return against Middlesbrough after coming back to training but after he missed out on the matchday squad, it will be hoped that he can come back against Millwall this weekend.

Billy Sharp will be likely to remain out through an ankle injury, while Will Osula has been nursing a broken jaw.

Providing there are no new injury issues to deal with the in the wake of the Middlesbrough defeat, Heckingbottom will have the same group to pick from for Saturday’s game.

Predicted XI

Foderingham

Ahmedhodzic

Robinson

Egan

Bogle

Norwood

Berge

Osborn

Lowe

Ndiaye

McBurnie

There’s some room for rotation and given the heavy workload taken on by the midfield, it could be wise to rotate. Ben Osborn is an option, while Ismaila Coulibaly and John Fleck will also hold hope of pushing into the XI.

On the left and right, it seems Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle have become the go-to options for Heckingbottom and given the energy they provide, it might be a surprise to see either dropped.

Up top, it will be hoped Iliman Ndiaye can hit form again after a dry spell in front of goal.

The game kicks off at 12:30 tomorrow afternoon.