Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End all tracking out of contract defender

Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End are all keeping tabs on emerging Motherwell defender Max Johnston, the Daily Record has said.

Tentative preparations for the summer transfer window will already be underway at Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End as they look to kick on over the course of 2023.

Out of contract players will be an option as always, and it seems one on their radar is Motherwell talent Johnston.

Reports from Scottish outlet the Daily Record have said that the emerging 19-year-old is attracting strong interest from the Blades, the Hatters and the Lilywhites as he enters the final four months of his contract at Fir Park.

Given his age and his contract status, potential suitors will only have to pay a six-figure compensation fee for Johnston in the summer and with Motherwell currently managerless, there’s no one in place just yet to try and persuade him to remain in Scotland.

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

One for the future…

Amid his impressive breakthrough into the first-team at Motherwell, Johnston looks as though he could have a bright future ahead of him. The end of his contract could open the door for him to make a good move to the Championship too, with Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End all solid options.

The Blades look to be en route to the Premier League and a chance at a top-flight club would be an attractive option for obvious reasons. Kenilworth Road has been a good place for developing young players and Luton Town are in need of a long-term option on the right, as are Preston North End.

It remains to be seen just how Johnston’s situation pans out, but he’s certainly got options ahead of the summer.