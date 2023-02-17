QPR boss Critchley gives his verdict on Carrick and Middlesbrough’s recent form

QPR boss Neil Critchley was full of praise for Michael Carrick and his Middlesbrough team ahead of the R’s trip to the Riverside this weekend.

QPR have had a torrid time of late. They’re winless in all competitions since the return of domestic action following the World Cup break, whereas Middlesbrough can’t stop winning with four consecutive victories leading into this weekend.

Middlesbrough brought in Carrick back in October and he’s since gone on to win 12 of his 16 Championship games in charge, leaving them seven points behind 2nd and eight points ahead of 7th place. Unsurprisingly, Critchley is expecting a tough afternoon for his side who have slipped to 17th in the table.

Speaking to the club before tomorrow’s game, Critchley lauded Carrick’s impact at Middlesbrough, saying:

“They’ve got good players and they play a way that suits them. Obviously Michael’s gone in and they’ve done a fantastic job, changed the way that they play the game and system that they use and they’ve got good players and they’re in form.

“So you can’t face a more difficult game in the division in this moment in time. I think they’re the form team in the division and they’re playing at home, they had a fantastic result against Sheffield United the other night, so it’s an extremely difficult task for us.”

Carrick at Boro…

Critchley’s praise of his opposite number this weekend is thoroughly deserved with the 41-year-old turning Middlesbrough into serious promotion contenders, either via the play-offs or by potentially catching Sheffield United who they beat 3-1 in midweek.

Known for his composure and quality on the ball during his playing days, Carrick has implemented that into his side. His composed nature is allowing the Boro players to play with freedom and that’s seeing them really blossom in the Championship.

Critchley will certainly be worried ahead of the clash with Middlesbrough, winning just one of his 11 games in charge at Loftus Road so far.

The game kicks off at 3pm Saturday.