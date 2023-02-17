‘Out for blood’ – Luton Town v Burnley prediction: The72

Luton Town host Burnley in the Championship on Saturday.

Luton Town welcome league leaders Burnley to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets come into this one on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Watford last time out, which ended a run of ten-straight wins for Vincent Kompany’s side who now have an eight point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd.

The Hatters meanwhile currently sit in 4th place of the table. They’re 19 points behind Burnley but have only lost one of their last eight in all competitions, drawing their last two outings against Coventry City and Preston North End respectively.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Luton are no longer the plucky underdogs in the Championship. They’re here and they’re serious, and Burnley need to show them the right amount of respect on Saturday.

“I’m very impressed with how well Edwards has done since taking charge and I think this is by far his biggest challenge as Hatters boss so far.

“Burnley will be out for blood after drawing against Watford last time out. It feels like a defeat for the Clarets – that’s how high they’ve set the bar this season.

“I’m expecting fireworks in this one, and honestly, I can see the points being shared.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Burnley

James Ray

“This is going to be a big test for Burnley. Luton Town are in strong form and have made Kenilworth Road a tough place to go again under Rob Edwards’ stewardship.

“Vincent Kompany’s high standards will mean the Clarets are determined to bounce back after looking off the pace in midweek, but the fact they still managed to salvage a point just goes to show the level they’re at at the moment.

“It’s a tough one to call and you can really see Luton snatching something, but I’m going to back the visitors.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Burnley