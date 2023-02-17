‘Not sure they have the quality…’ – Millwall v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Millwall host Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

The Lions have enjoyed a good season to date with Gary Rowett’s side firmly involved in the play-off mix. They sit a point outside of the top-six in 7th and with games in hand. Millwall remain unbeaten at home in the Championship since September, conceding just nine times at home all campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United meanwhile have put themselves in a commanding position in the automatic promotion spots, boasting a seven-point lead over 3rd. But a trip to South Bermondsey will be a tough one despite their comfortable 2-0 FA Cup triumph in January over the Lions.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Cameron Winstanley

“Millwall have one of their best ever chances to secure a Championship play-off spot and will be looking for a result to keep the chasing pack at bay.

“Gary Rowett’s side know how tough a task the game will be but Millwall’s chances will certainly be improved given their strong home form this season, and the hostile atmosphere that The Den will create for Sheffield United.

“In a likely full-blooded encounter, both sides will be wary of losing this given their respective positions in the league, but the Blades’ away form should make it a close battle.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United were disappointing v Middlesbrough. But the Blades have a knack of bouncing back and I expect them to be fired up for this one.

“Millwall have certainly found their footing as the season’s gone on. But inconsistencies remain for Rowett’s side and I’m not sure they have the quality to overcome Sheffield United this weekend.

“I fancy a Blades win, although I expect it to be one of their toughest away days of the season. Millwall will put up a good fight but for me, they don’t have the firepower needed to beat the Blades.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-1 Sheffield United