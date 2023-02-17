Neil Critchley quizzed on sacking rumours amid QPR’s continued struggles

QPR boss Neil Critchley has said he’s unaware of rumours surrounding his future at Loftus Road amid growing pressure.

QPR’s dismal run over the past few months has continued under Critchley’s management, leading to growing pressure on his shoulders as they struggle to turn their fortunes around.

Of course, their poor form began before Michael Beale’s exit to Rangers but the ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa coach has been unable to turn things around. And, after another underwhelming display against Sunderland in midweek, there have been rumours that Critchley is fighting for his job at Loftus Road.

Now though, ahead of this weekend’s clash against Middlesbrough, Critchley has said he’s unaware of the speculation.

As quoted by West London Sport, the QPR boss said that he pays no attention to rumours, remaining on focused on what he can control and turning around the club’s fortunes. He said:

“It’s not something I’m aware of. I don’t look at it.

“I concentrate on what I can control, which is the team, our performances and looking towards the next game.”

Remaining focused…

Critchley can’t afford to be drawn on rumours surrounding his future as the pressure piles on. The R’s face another tough test this weekend with an in-form Middlesborough awaiting, so they’re up against it in their efforts to turn things around right away.

He’s been a highly regarded coach for a while now and made a great impression in his first managerial role with Blackpool, helping them win promotion back to the Championship before leaving for Aston Villa.

It’s been a tough time in West London though, and the longer this dismal run continues, the more and more you might feel the QPR hierarchy could look to make a change ahead of the summer.