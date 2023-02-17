‘Might take its toll on…’ – Sunderland v Bristol City prediction: The72

Sunderland host Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

The Black Cats come into this one looking to make it three wins from three following good results against Reading and QPR. Tony Mowbray’s men now sit 5th in the second tier but can’t afford to drop off as the standings remain incredibly tight.

The Robins are enjoying a good run of their own as of late. Nigel Pearson’s side are now ten games unbeaten across all competitions. Their recent form has seen them rise to within seven points of the top six.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland are a dangerous side to come up against, especially at the minute. Being at home will only help Mowbray’s squad with their fans proving time after time they can be the 12th man.

“Bristol City have to be confident coming into this one and they have to look to take the game to Sunderland from the off. They have the players to nullify Sunderland’s attack, but they can’t afford any mistakes against a youthful front-line.

“Chances will come for both sides and I just think the congested fixture list might take its toll on the home side and cost them the three points here.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how this one pans out. Both sides are in good form and both sides have played some impressive football at times this season, so I’m hoping they can put on a show.

“Sunderland are moving in a great direction under Mowbray and have stayed a strong, attacking side despite their struggles for a regular striker.

“They host a Bristol City side undefeated in five on the road though, and while the Black Cats are formidable going forward, I think the Robins might just be able to outscore them. This should be a good one, but I’m backing the visitors.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Bristol City