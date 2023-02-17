‘Liking the look of…’ – Blackpool v Stoke City prediction: The72

Blackpool host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

Mick McCarthy takes charge of his fifth league game as Blackpool boss tomorrow. The experienced manager is still waiting for his first win in charge though, having taken two points form a possible 12 so far. Defeat at Swansea City last time out leaves the Seasiders in last place of the table.

Stoke City sit in 19th place of the table, but the Potters have found a decent vein of form. They thumped Huddersfield Town 3-0 in midweek and have lost just one of their last five in all competitions. Alex Neil’s side currently have a seven point lead over Wigan Athletic in 22nd and so Stoke City remain well within the relegation dogfight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m liking the look of Stoke City right now. They’ve played a lot of tough teams away from home in recent weeks and so a trip to Blackpool, on the back of some big recent wins, presents Stoke with a chance to show what they can do away from home.

“Blackpool are toughening up under McCarthy but I still think they’re going to struggle to break out of the bottom three. It’s hard to see them outperforming Stoke City tomorrow, but I think they’ll work really hard and if they’re lucky, they might nick a point.

“Still, I think Stoke win this one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Stoke City

James Ray

“Blackpool’s turnaround under Mick McCarthy hasn’t quite happened yet and with those around them making changes too, the relegation battle is setting up to be a close one. But, if the Tangerines want to be in with a shout of survival in the latter stages of the season, they need to start winning.

“Stoke’s struggles away from home could work in the favour of McCarthy and co but there’s no doubt that the Potters have the edge in terms of quality.

“It’s a tough one to call and this is a good chance for a Blackpool win, but I think Stoke will take a point back to Staffordshire with them.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Stoke City