Eustace shares injury updates on Long, Roberts, and Khadra ahead of Birmingham City’s trip to Huddersfield Town

Birmingham City will be without Reda Khadra and Marc Roberts for tomorrow’s game v Huddersfield Town in the Championship, but Kevin Long is in contention.

Birmingham City head to Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon. It’s Neil Warnock’s first game in charge of the Terriers and they’ll fancy their chances against a Blues side who only sit a few places above them in the table.

Blues go into this one on the back of a 2-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City, which came after wins overs Swansea City and West Brom in the Championship.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, Birmingham City boss John Eustace has given an update on his injured players, revealing that January signing Long is in contention to return to the squad after missing the Cardiff game.

Eustace said:

“Kevin’s trained well today so he’ll be back in contention.”

And when asked about the availability of Roberts and Khadra, Eustace said:

“Robbo should be joining in [training] early next week. Reda will be missing at the weekend but hopefully he’ll be touch-and-go for Tuesday or the Luton game.”

Roberts hasn’t featured since the start of the year owing to a hamstring injury, whilst Khadra has missed the last two with a hamstring injury.

Back to their best…

Birmingham City looked really good in the final stages of the game v Swansea City earlier his month, and they took that late form into the game v West Brom. But the defeat v Cardiff City has stopped them in their tracks and now Eustace and his side have to face a Huddersfield side who will surely have a new lease of motivation under Warnock.

There’s 10 points between Huddersfield in 23rd and Blues in 18th. A win for Birmingham City tomorrow could take them 11 points clear of safety and as high as 13th depending on other results.

It’ll be a very tough game for Blues, but with Harlee Dean now back in the side and looking good, and Long in contention to return, Birmingham City’s chances of a win tomorrow are certainly bolstered.