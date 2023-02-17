Critchley confirms QPR injury blow, player ‘not going to be available for the short term’

QPR boss Neil Critchley has confirmed that Chris Willock has picked up a fresh hamstring injury, and that he’ll be unavailable for tomorrow’s game v Middlesbrough.

QPR head to Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow. It promises to be a tough outing for the R’s who are winless in their last nine Championship games, and sitting in 17th place of the table as things stand. Boro on the other hand are flying high, staying in 3rd after beating 2nd place Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane in midweek.

Pressure is on R’s boss Critchley, and his task tomorrow will be made all the more difficult with Willock sidelined. Speaking to West London Sport ahead of tomorrow’s game, Critchley said:

“He’s out. It’s a hamstring strain and he won’t be available. It isn’t ideal, obviously – he’s frustrated and so are we. He’s definitely not going to be available for the short term. He’s had an operation before and it’s not as serious as that, but it’s not something that will keep him out for (just) a week.”

Willock missed the end of last season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury. But he was fit for the start of this season and he was in fine form too. The 25-year-old hasn’t scored since October though, and it remains to be seen when he’ll be back in action for the Londoners.

What next for Willock?

Willock seems to be in a similar position to what he was last season. He faces a stint on the sidelines and after niggling injuries throughout this season – likely contributing to his dip in form – his attentions will surely be turning to the next season.

He’s shown on many occasions that he’s a player with real ability and an eye for goal. On his day, he’s one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship. But he’s certainly struggled for form under Critchley who will have to find a way of creating attacking opportunities without Willock tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 3pm and if it’s another heavy defeat for QPR, the pressure will really start to pile on Critchley.