‘Could struggle here’ – Wigan Athletic v Norwich City prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

The Tics are under new management in Shaun Maloney and have looked stronger for it. Wigan Athletic have recently taken points from Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City. They remain in a precarious position, but will be more confident of survival now.

Norwich City sit 9th just two points outside the top six. David Wagner’s side do look a bit better since his arrival, but consistency is still a huge issue for the Canaries.

Ahead of the clash a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wigan Athletic have to keep up their momentum. Whilst their relegation rivals are dropping points they have to stay on top of their game. A win could see them move out of the bottom three this weekend, but it won’t be straightforward.

“Norwich City will see this as the perfect opportunity to close the gap to the play-offs and really with the league so tight these are the games that need to end in wins.

“This isn’t an easy one to call, and whilst I don’t think there’ll be much in it, I can see the quality in the visitors’ squad proving the difference.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Norwich City

James Ray

“Maloney has made a promising start to life with the Latics and is yet to lose, though his side are in for a tough test away at Carrow Road this weekend. Claiming points wherever possible is pivotal, and while victories have to be the priority, avoiding defeats and chipping away at the gap to safety is the priority.

“Norwich have only just won their first home game under Wagner and with Wigan picking up some valuable draws away from home, the Canaries could struggle here.

“This one could go either way, but I’m going to predict a draw.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Norwich City