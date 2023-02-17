Corberan confirms West Brom youngster ‘will be playing the next games’

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Josh Griffiths will continue in goal against Watford on Monday night.

West Brom head to Vicarage Road for an eye-catching fixture v Watford on Monday, with a Championship play-off position in both sides’ mind. The Baggies have become a side completely revitalised following the arrival of Corberan and know a win will take them above Watford who currently sit in 6th and are winless in their previous five.

And Corberan will put his faith in 21-year-old goalkeeper Griffiths on Monday. The youngster made his league debut for the Baggies v Blackburn Rovers last time out, starting ahead of David Button whilst Alex Palmer remains sidelined.

Speaking to the Express & Star ahead of the game, Corberan said of Griffiths:

“He will be playing the next games and he will be using these games to keep growing. The first one can be the most challenging one – or not because every game is a challenge.”

Corberan continued:

“I didn’t see any pressure at all, that’s why I was saying to play with him, because he has the maturity of someone aged 27 or 28 years old, not 21.”

Show of faith in Griffiths…

Since Corberan’s arrival, Palmer has been the unwavering no.1 at The Hawthorns. But since picking up an injury following the Burnley defeat back in January, he hasn’t featured, and veteran stopper Button was brought back into the side.

However, following costly mistakes, most notably in the 2-0 derby defeat against Birmingham City, Button was replaced by 21-year-old Griffiths for the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers and Corberan has seen the potential that the Baggies academy keeper possesses.

With 55 League One appearances to his name during loan spells at Lincoln City and Portsmouth, following 44 League Two games for Cheltenham Town as a teenager, Griffiths will unlikely be fazed by the pressure.

The play-off battle kicks off at 8pm on Monday night, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.