‘Considerable difference’ – Stoke City boss dissects Blackpool’s change in play under McCarthy

Stoke City boss Alex Neil says he sees a ‘considerable difference’ in the way Blackpool play under Mick McCarthy.

Stoke City travel to Blackpool in the Championship this weekend. It’s a big game for both sides with the Potters still languishing in 19th despite an upturn in form, and with Blackpool now sitting in last place of the table after defeat v Swansea City last time out.

The Seasiders brought in McCarthy last month. He’s yet to claim his first win as manager but drew in games v Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United before that last defeat in Wales. And Stoke City boss Neil is expecting a tough game despite Blackpool’s struggles this season, and he’s expecting a different challenge to when Stoke City beat them 2-0 back in August.

Speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s game, Neil said of Blackpool and McCarthy:

“There’s a considerable difference in terms of how they play. They take less risks in terms of playing out from the back and different things like that. But I think sometimes though, people will jump on that and think it’s route one football. I think when you’re down that bottom end, a lot of times – we spoke about before – it’s eliminating risk.”

Neil continued:

“I think they’re really aggressive in terms of trying to get the ball back. They make it a man-for-man game really, if they can. They get bodies forward, it’s a real sort of simplistic way of playing the game.”

Blackpool under McCarthy…

Neil has summed up Blackpool pretty well there. McCarthy will be criticised by many for his old school style of play, but it’s a style of play that teams near the bottom need to don if they want to claw their way to safety.

Blackpool have a lot of good, physical players in their side but they also have a lot of quality going forward, which could make for a good combination when playing at home, as McCarthy will want his players to really go for the win and get the ball up into Stoke City’s penalty area.

Neil though is very tactically-aware. He’s one of the best in the division when it comes to breaking a team down and assessing where the threats lie, so expect a tough game for Blackpool tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 3pm.