Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Defender sidelined, attacking duo out

Burnley travel to Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

Burnley are the runaway leaders in the Championship with an eight-point gap over 2nd place Sheffield United, whilst Luton Town are in the midst of another play-off pursuit, sitting 4th as things stand.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been scintillating this season but a 95th minute Michael Obafemi equaliser at home to Watford in midweek rescued the Clarets from defeat. Luton remain unbeaten in their last five outings but were held to a 1-1 draw by ten men Preston North End last time out.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor back in August.

Burnley team news

Kompany may be forced into changes with Jordan Beyer unavailable after he was substituted through injury in the midweek draw against Watford, although the Burnley boss revealed he shouldn’t be out for long.

Jay Rodriguez will also be missing again with Kompany revealing he’s set to return soon. Manuel Benson could face a longer spell on the sidelines but Kompany says his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains sidelined with a longer term injury.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Roberts

Ekdal

Al-Dakhil

Maatsen

Cullen

Brownhill

Tella

Gudmundsson

Zaroury

Barnes

Burnley are flying towards a Premier League return but the close shave in midweek proved there’s still plenty to be wary of, and Kompany needs his side to remain focused.

With Beyer injured, Ameen Al-Dakhil could be in line for a first league start for the club following his January arrival from Sint-Truidense in Belgium.

Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster are two names that could potentially come in, as they await their first league start for Burnley. But Kompany has stuck with the same set of players throughout the course of the campaign so expect a mostly unchanged side tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.