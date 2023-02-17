Blackburn Rovers defender ruled out of Swansea City clash as Tomasson gives injury update

Blackburn Rovers host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers welcome the Swans to Ewood Park tomorrow, for what should be an intriguing clash between two teams looking to move towards the top-six. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers currently sit in 8th compared to Russell Martin’s Swansea who sit in 12th, after their midweek win over Blackpool.

On Wednesday, Blackburn drew away at West Brom. It was a solid point for Rovers but the game saw Scott Wharton come off at half-time with an injury – Joe Rankin-Costello was also brought off in that game.

Speaking to LancsLive ahead of tomorrow’s game, Tomasson said of the pair:

“Scott Wharton is out. Joe, let’s see with Joe. He has played a lot of games, he has done really well over a long period as a right-back and on the ball playing as a midfield player in the half-spaces.”

Tomasson also revealed that Thomas Kaminski, Jake Batty, and Sam Barnes remain sidelined, but are making steady progress. And the Rovers boss also suggested that Daniel Ayala is ready for a return to action, after missing the last three.

Tomasson said:

“Ayala is back in business and we are monitoring each player during this period.”

Blackburn Rovers have drawn their last four in the Championship. But they’ve now lost just one of their last nine in all competitions and after falling out of the play-off places, it seems like Rovers are stabilising.

A tough game…

Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are very similar in that they’re two sides who like to play expansive football and who have some really good, technical players, but lack consistency as whole.

Both teams can score goals and both teams can concede them quite easily, so it should make for an exciting one at Ewood Park tomorrow. Wharton’s absence will certainly be a blow for Tomasson but if he can welcome Ayala straight back into the starting XI then it will ease that blow.

Tomasson might have to switch up his back-line to potentially cope without Rankin-Costello on the right though, which would cause a bit of a selection headache.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.