‘At some point…’ – Russell Martin makes comment on Swansea City future ahead of the summer

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said he’d like some clarity over his future ahead of the summer as they look to persist with their long-term project.

Swansea City haven’t been able to kick on quite as they would have hoped this season.

The Swans sit 12th in the Championship, five points away from the play-offs with 15 games left in their season. The January transfer window was a big source of frustration for all at the club too, with no new faces coming through the doors despite the need for reinforcements.

Question marks have surrounded manager Martin’s long-term position in South Wales too. He’s remained insisted that he’s in for the long haul at Swansea City but amid some of the club hierarchy’s struggles and his growing reputation, some think Martin is destined for bigger things sooner rather than later.

Now though, Martin has reaffirmed his commitment to the project but expressed a desire for clarity over his and his coaching staff’s future. As quoted by Wales Online, he said:

“I know that my agent and Julian have had discussions previously. I don’t think there’s been a huge amount since.

“We don’t sit here stressing about it. At some point people will want a bit more clarity on what’s going to go on, I think that’ll be players more than anything. I do think we have a group of players that really believe in what we’re doing right now.

“I think it would help to have more clarity and certainty in terms of recruitment ahead of the summer, but, again, it’s not my job to give myself a new contract so we won’t stress about it.

“Would we stay? There’d have to be a lot of things to understand, but we’re really invested in a long-term project here. The staff around me would love some clarity and certainty around that and the chance to keep building.”

Martin, who went on to make it clear how much he’s enjoying his time at the club, is under contract with the Swans until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Time will tell…

Plenty of questions have been asked of the decision makers at Swansea City for some time now and with Martin’s future almost certain to come into question over the next few months, they need to act.

A manager of his promise will be snapped up quickly if he becomes available and you get the feeling that he and his coaching staff need to be convinced that the hierarchy are as invested in the project as they are.

The need for clarity is a justified one too. It’ll be a whole lot easier convincing players to stay or players to join if the management team and hierarchy are on the same page, and if Martin’s long-term future isn’t secured, that could be a hard sell in the summer.