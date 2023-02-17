‘A walk in the park’ – Middlesbrough v QPR prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host QPR in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Middlesbrough welcome a struggling QPR side to the Riverside tomorrow. Michael Carrick’s team go into this one on the back of an impressive 3-1 win at Sheffield United in midweek, with Boro remaining in 3rd but closing the gap on the Blades in 2nd to just seven points.

And whilst Carrick is flourishing at Boro, Neil Critchley is struggling at QPR. He’s not won since his opening game in charge back in December, with QPR having won only once in their last 16 league fixtures – they sit in 17th place of the table as things stand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“These two teams are at polarising ends of the spectrum right now. Carrick has given Boro a completely new identity and a new outlook for the future, whilst Critchley has taken QPR right back to square one.

“Not all the blame lies with Critchley, but he’s certainly struggling to get anything out of this current QPR side, and I really can’t see them harming Middlesbrough this weekend.

“I think this is going to be a walk in the park for Boro.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-0 QPR

James Ray

“QPR are in dire need of a result but against Middlesbrough, it’s a really big ask.

“Boro have been fantastic since Carrick assumed the vacant managerial role at the Riverside and with attacking stars like Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss and Cameron Archer all in form, it could be another tough day at the office for Critchley’s side.

“If the R’s are off their game, it could get ugly, and it could spell the end for an under-pressure Critchley.

“I can only see this going one way.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 4-1 QPR