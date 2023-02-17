‘A tough start for Warnock’ – Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face a Huddersfield Town side beginning their second chapter under Neil Warnock’s management.

The Terriers fell to a midweek defeat to Stoke City under the caretaker stewardship of Narcis Pelach, leaving them four points away from safety in 23rd place.

As for Birmingham City, they were unable to make it three wins in a row, falling to a 2-0 defeat against relegation rivals Cardiff City on Tuesday. The Blues still boast an eight-point gap to the bottom three though, sitting in 18th place.

The last time these two met in August, John Eustace’s side emerged 2-1 victors at St. Andrew’s.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a big game for all. Huddersfield will be determined to make a much-needed return to winning ways to boost their survival hopes, while Birmingham City can really put some distance between themselves and the drop with a victory.

“This is a tough start for Warnock. The Terriers are in serious danger and the Blues put in some impressive performances before their disappointing loss to Cardiff City.

“It’s going to be a close one and either side could snatch all three points, but I’ve got a feeling Warnock will be able to galvanise the Terriers to a huge win after the visitors’ poor midweek display.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“Very difficult one to predict this. I really expect Huddersfield to toughen up under Warnock, who has a relatively nice opening game as Town boss.

“Blues have shown that they can compete with anyone in the league this season but they remain inconsistent, so it really depends on what Birmingham City side turns up tomorrow.

“It’s obviously going to be a very cagey and close affair. I want to see Warnock win in his first game back but I think it’ll be a draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City