‘A stern test for them’ – Lincoln City v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Lincoln City host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Portsmouth travel to Sincil Bank to face a Lincoln City side on a run of five League One games without defeat.

Mark Kennedy’s side have managed to maintain a remarkable undefeated home record so far this season and while the vast majority of those games have ended as draws, they’ve made some good strides in recent weeks. The Imps are up to 13th in League One and will be pushing for a top-half finish.

As for Portsmouth, they bounced back from a three-game winless streak with a much-needed late win over Burton Albion on Tuesday night. It means John Mousinho’s side stay occupy 10th coming into this weekend’s fixtures.

You have to think Pompey’s faint play-off hopes are in jeopardy now though, sitting 12 points away from the top-six.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Lincoln City have proven themselves as League One’s draw specialists this season but after some decent results recently and with Portsmouth’s poor away record in mind, the Imps should be aiming to claim all three points from this one.

“Pompey, although not really hitting their stride just yet, have had positive performances under Mousinho though, and they’d do well to claim a point from this one. This is a stern test for them as they look to build on their midweek win.

“Both sides will be looking to take all three points from this, but I can’t see that happening for either side. I’m going to go for a closely-fought draw.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-1 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“The Imps are looking a lot stronger after January. They went toe-to-toe with Derby last time out and almost came out with a win, in what was a solid performance from them.

“And Portsmouth are looking more like their inconsistent selves after a little upturn in form under Mousinho. They got back to winning ways v Burton last time out but it wasn’t all that convincing, so I think they’ll be in for a long afternoon at Sincil Bank tomorrow.

“I fancy Lincoln in this one.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-0 Portsmouth