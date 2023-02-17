‘A statement performance’ – Rotherham United v Coventry City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Coventry City this weekend in the Championship.

Rotherham United sit 20th in the second tier and remain outside the drop zone with little in it. They’ve not won in their past four league outings, but by drawing three of them they have proved quite a tough side to beat.

Coventry City haven’t had the campaign their fans were hoping for and sit 11th in the table. However, with standings so tight it isn’t impossible that they could enter the play-off conversation with a few good results in quick succession.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United have to take confidence from their recent draws against the likes of Sheffield United and Watford. But they must start turning those points into three. Their last win against Blackburn Rovers was a statement performance and whilst they weren’t able to capitalise on the momentum, it shows their capabilities.

“Coventry City have some dangerous players and whilst not always performing to their standard, their win over Millwall last time out has instilled some hope into their squad.

“This one could go either way. However given the two side’s most recent performances I’m going to edge this one to the hosts in a result which will close the gap to the top six.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Coventry City

James Ray

“After a pretty productive January, I though Rotherham might have been able to kick on a little more this month. That hasn’t proven to be the case just yet, but at home to Coventry, they have a decent chance to get some points on the board.

“Mark Robins’ side have lost their last four away games in a row and they need to bring their decent home record with them on the road if they’re to push back towards the play-offs.

“I can’t see them claiming all three points though. The Millers could snatch this, but I think the points could be split.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Coventry City