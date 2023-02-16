What’s former Plymouth Argyle man Jake Jervis up to these days?

Jake Jervis played for Plymouth Argyle between 2015 and 2018, amassing 127 appearances for the Pilgrims.

Jervis, now 31, came through Wolves’ academy as a youngster, before making his professional debut with Birmingham City.

The forward only managed five appearances for the Blues and was instead regularly loaned out. He went on loan to eight different clubs as he gained first-team experience away from St. Andrew’s further down the EFL.

After continuing to bounce around clubs, Jervis found a permanent destination at Home Park. After crossing paths with Derek Adams at Ross County, the Scotsman reunite with him in Devon.

Jervis was part of the Plymouth Argyle team that gained promotion up to the League One and ended up managed 31 goals and 17 assists in his 131 appearances – the most outings he has made for a single club over the course of his career thus far.

What’s Jervis up to now?

Jervis initially followed the same path as Sonny Bradley, switching Argyle for Luton Town but he was unable to establish himself as a regular at Kenilworth Road. The wider continent beckoned him and in particular Finland, where he enjoyed two strong seasons for top-tier team SJK Seinajoki after leaving the Hatters in 2020.

In January, the towering forward was on the move, making another left-field move to India. Jervis now plays for East Bengal who are based in Kolkata and he has already netted his first goal for the club with three appearances under his belt.

Jervis enjoyed a journeyman career in the UK, with his three-season spell at Plymouth Argyle being the most fruitful of the lot. After taking League Two by storm alongside Craig Tanner and Graham Carey, it is good to see him impressing abroad and it will be hoped his stint in India can prove as fruitful as his time in Finland.