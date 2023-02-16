What’s former Hull City man Eldin Jakupovic up to these days?

Eldin Jakupovic spent five years with Hull City from 2012 to 2017.

With competition from Allan McGregor and Steve Harper, the Swiss shot-stopper was forced to play a supporting role for much of the early years of his time with the Tigers.

It wasn’t until McGregor’s injury at the start of the 2016/17 season that he got a run as first-team goalkeeper, making the most of his chance in the side to become one of their standout players that season. Overall, he played 54 times for Hill City, managing 17 clean sheets in the process.

Jakupovic departed Humberside in the summer of 2017, being snapped up by Leicester City.

What’s Jakupovic been up to since?

Since then, the now 38-year-old has had a journeyman career, with his move to the King Power coming after Hull’s relegation to the Championship.

However, as a result of Denmark international Kasper Schmeichel’s presence in between the sticks, Jakupovic was unable to break into the side, playing a supporting role for much of his time with the Foxes. This meant he would get just two Premier League appearances for the club.

He then made a switch to Merseyside to join Everton in September of last year, again playing a supporting role.

The former Hull City player was unable to make an appearance for the club, despite injuries to first choice ‘keeper Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan. His deal expired last month, freeing him to make a move across the Atlantic to MLS side LAFC.

The new MLS season begins later this month, so it will be interesting to see just how much action Jakupovic gets after playing a largely supporting role over recent seasons.

Jakupovic will be remembered on Humberside as an integral part of the Tigers’ Premier League campaign but now in the twilight years of his career, it seems he’s winding down in more of a back-up and covering position.