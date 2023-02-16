What’s former Exeter City star Ethan Ampadu up to these days?

From making his League Two debut aged 15 to starting at the World Cup in Qatar, former Exeter City academy graduate Ethan Ampadu has had quite the journey since leaving in 2017.

Ampadu rose through the Grecians’ academy setup quicker than anybody who came before him.

The young Welshman, who was an England youth international, broke a record held by Cliff Bastin for 87 years as he became Exeter City’s youngest ever player at just 15 years of age. Ampadu impressed as he played all 120 minutes in the Grecians’ 1-0 victory over Brentford in the EFL Cup.

After making 13 appearances for Exeter City across the 2016/17 campaign, the in-demand defensive midfielder was taken away from St James Park by Chelsea, who took him to Stamford Bridge in a deal settled by tribunal.

What’s Ampadu been up to since?

Just months after his move, Ampadu was trusted by then Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to become a major part of the Blues’ EFL Cup campaign, making his debut in a 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest before playing all 90 minutes as he started in a 2-1 victory over Everton.

After making his one and only Premier League appearance away to Huddersfield Town, Ampadu would feature three times in the Europa League, eventually winning the competition in 2019 with Maurizio Sarri. After the dismissal of Sarri, incoming coach Frank Lampard sent Ampadu on loan to RB Leipzig to be coached by one of Europe’s most exciting young managers, Julian Nagelsmann.

Ampadu struggled for games in Germany, only managing three Bundesliga appearances. His next spell away from West London came with Sheffield United, where he made 25 appearances for the Blades as they finished rock bottom of the Premier League.

Ampadu would suffer relegation once again in another loan spell, this time with Italian side Venezia.

Currently, Ampadu is out on loan from Chelsea for a fourth time, making another move to Italy with Spezia. Having returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, Ampadu is back in Italy as Spezia fight to stay in Serie A.