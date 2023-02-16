‘We’re getting punished’ – Sheffield United boss reacts to red card after touchline outburst v Middlesbrough

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said his touchline outburst against Middlesbrough came as a result of growing frustrations over officiating.

Sheffield United fell to defeat against promotion hopefuls Middlesborough on Wednesday night, cutting the gap between the two sides to seven points as Boro continue their rise under Michael Carrick.

It was the Blades who took the lead with Oli McBurnie netting five minutes into his return to the starting XI.

However, another goal from Chuba Akpom and a Cameron Archer brace ensured Middlesbrough took all three points back to Teesside. The visitors’ third goal led to frustrations in the Sheffield United dugout, with manager Heckingbottom seeing red after kicking the fourth official’s board in his protests.

Following the game, Heckingbottom reacted to the sending off, telling The Yorkshire Post his outburst came as an accumulation of frustration, believing his players are being punished for honesty.

There were appeals for a foul by Hayden Hackney on James McAtee in the build up. McAtee stayed on his feet but nothing was given, with Hackney providing the assist for Archer’s goal.

“It’s nothing to do with this game, my frustration has been building over the season.

“We are an honest team but in our conversations about McAtee and Berge getting fouled, we get double punishments because we don’t get bookings and we’re not getting free-kicks. I’m having conversations with my assistants about whether we should go down.

“I shouldn’t react that way but it’s not that game.

“We’re getting punished, I think, for our honesty. As football, we’re rewarding people for going down.”

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

Moving on from Wednesday…

There haven’t been that many tough nights at the office in what has been an impressive season for Sheffield United so far, but that certainly won’t ease their frustrations after their defeat to Middlesbrough last night.

The Blades have no choice but to pick themselves up and move on from the loss though.

Middlesbrough’s victory has cut the gap between the two sides and although there’s still a healthy seven-point gap and Sheffield United have a game in hand, the Bramall Lane outfit will know they can’t rest on their laurels.

If anything, they need to channel this frustration into pushing in on their bid for automatic promotion. But, after Heckingbottom’s frustrations came to a boiling point, it will be interesting to see if his side start to go down easier under challenges to avoid the same fate.