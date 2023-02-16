‘They’ll come out on top’ – Derby County v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Derby County host Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend.

Derby County come into this Saturday’s clash looking to correct their form after a slight stumble.

The Rams’ unbeaten streak was ended by Wycombe Wanderers last weekend and in their bid to bounce back, they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Lincoln City on Tuesday night. Paul Warne’s side still sit in 5th, but they’ve lost ground on Bolton Wanderers.

As for Charlton Athletic, their push into the top-half under Dean Holden continued in midweek with a 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers. The Addicks have now won five of their nine League One games under Holden’s watch, lifting them far away from the drop.

They’ve won their last three away games in a row too, so the hosts could have their work cut out.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“With Derby dropping points of late and Charlton in fine form on the road, this is setting up to be an intriguing tie.

“The fight for the play-off spots is really hotting up and the Rams will know they need to be careful to avoid a surprise slip away from the promotion picture. They’re in for a tough test here though, with the Addicks progressing under Holden.

“After a pair of frustrating games though, I can see Warne rallying the troops and claiming a vital win to settle the nerves.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Despite no win in two, the alarm bells at Derby County aren’t ringing just yet. But Paul Warne will be very wary of the threat that a rejuvenated Charlton Athletic side will pose this weekend and I’m excited to see how this one pans out.

“Charlton have certainly improved but they remain inconsistent. Derby on the other hand, they’ve been nothing but consistent since Warne came in, and in front of another packed our Pride Park this weekend, I think they’ll come out on top.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-0 Charlton Athletic