Swansea City’s top 3 performers in the 2-1 win over Blackpool – do you agree?

Swansea City beat Blackpool 2-1 in the Championship last night.

Matthew Sorinola scored his second Championship goal of the season in the first half before Sonny Carey levelled things for Blackpool in the second. But a Callum Connolly own goal handed Swansea the win late on – their first league win in four.

It leaves Russell Martin’s side in 12th place of the table and now just five points behind Watford in 6th. But who were Swansea City’s highest-rated players in last nigh’s game at the Swansea.com Stadium?

According to WhoScored, it’s these three…

Joel Piroe – WhoScored rating 7.2

The Dutchman is Swansea’s top scorer in the league this season with 11 to his name to far. And despite him not being on the score-sheet last night he put in a solid performance to help his side get over the line. Piroe ended the night with an 85% pass success rate, managing three shots on goal and coming close with one which hit the woodwork.

Matthew Sorinola – WhoScored rating 7.6

One of Martin’s former players at MK Dons, the pacey right-back is a player who really suits the style of play at Swansea City. Last night, the 21-year-old worked the right channel very effectively, ending the night with a pass success rate of 83% – Sorinola completed 42 passes on the night.

Ryan Manning – WhoScored rating 7.7

Manning’s performance last night summarised just how important the wide players are at Swansea City. The ex-QPR man made two successful tackles on the night and even managed two shots on goal, proving how much he likes to advance down the left flank. Manning has now featured 28 times in the Championship this season, scoring three and assisting five.

Swansea City return to action v Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.