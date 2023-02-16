Stoke City’s top 3 performers in the 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town – do you agree?

Stoke City thumped Huddersfield Town 3-0 in the Championship last night.

Goals from Phil Jagielka, Jacob Brown, and Lewis Baker sealed the win for Stoke City, who now sit in 19th place of the Championship table – seven points above the drop zone.

It was a commanding performance for Alex Neil’s side who’ve won won three of their last five games in all competitions,whilst also going unbeaten in their last three home games.

But who were the Potters’ best performers in last night’s win over Huddersfield? According to WhoScored, it’s these three…

Will Smallbone – WhoScored rating 7.8

The man on loan from Southampton set up Jagielka’s opener in the first half – his first assist of the season in what was his 28th Championship appearance of the campaign. He won one aerial duel and made one successful tackle last night, ending the game with a pass success rate of 76% as he kept things ticking over for the Potters.

Phil Jagielka – WhoScored rating 8.3

Despite turning 40 at the start of the season, Jagielka continues to prove his worth at Championship level and last night’s performance was one of his best of the season so far. He’s now on two goals for the season, having featured 18 times in the Championship so far. Last night he made three successful tackles and won two aerial duels, boasting a pass success rate of 85%.

Jacob Brown – WhoScored rating 8.7

Brown has really started to find his scoring touch in recent weeks. Last night’s goal means that he’s now scored four in all competitions since the turn of the year, with five to his name in the Championship this season. And according to WhoScored, Brown made an impressive five tackles last night, also winning a couple of aerial duels, capping a dominant night for the Potters.