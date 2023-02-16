Sheffield Wednesday put midfielder contract talks on hold amid previous focus comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said talks over a new deal for midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have been put on hold for now.

Sheffield Wednesday man Dele-Bashiru’s situation has been widely speculated about over the course of the 2022/23 season.

The promising midfielder has been linked with a move away on a number of occasions and it has been well documented that the Owls are keen to extend his contract, which is currently set to expire at the end of the season.

However, Moore has now admitted that discussions over a new contract are not ongoing with the ex-Manchester City starlet.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss confirmed the current position and said it will remain that way providing he remains focused on the task at hand, with the club firmly in the fight for an automatic return to the Championship.

“No. And we will keep it that way as long as he keeps his mindset and keeps focused on what we’re doing,” he said.

Moore’s latest update comes after he made it clear in December that contract talks aren’t the priority for Wednesday, with full focus needing to be on their primary objective of winning promotion back to the second-tier.

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen whether or not Dele-Bashiru ends up extending his stay at Hillsborough, but it seems to be the right approach for the Owls to take for now.

With such a competitive fight for promotion this season, Wednesday can’t afford to let up. The collapse of their automatic promotion push would be a disaster after such a strong campaign to date, and eliminating as many distractions as possible should only help them maintain their focus.

Yes, contracts are an important issue that need to be resolved. However, if the promotion bid is to fall apart, discussions over extending some players’ contracts could go very different.