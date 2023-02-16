Report reveals Neil Critchley’s precarious QPR position after dismal run

QPR boss Neil Critchley is fighting to save his position at Loftus Road, it has been said by talkSPORT.

QPR’s move to appoint Critchley looked to be a shrewd one after losing Michael Beale to Rangers.

However, the Crewe-born boss has seriously struggled since his arrival in West London. The R’s slide down the Championship table has continued and after 11 games, the club have won just once under Critchley’s stewardship.

The dismal form has left them in 17th and following their midweek loss to Sunderland, pressure has further piled on the boss.

Now, talkSPORT reports that the former Liverpool and Aston Villa coach is now fighting to save his job at QPR.

QPR have a clash with Michael Carrick’s in-form Middlesbrough side up next, so with Critchley hunting for a much-needed victory, he could be right up against it. Boro are now 3rd after a big win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night and have won four Championship games in a row.

The pressure piles on…

After such a poor time at QPR to date, Critchley will be hoping he has the chance to turn their fortunes around. The upcoming tie against Middlesbrough means things aren’t getting any easier but the R’s have to come in with a hope of claiming a result.

It remains to be seen just how long the manager is given to improve matters at Loftus Road but with this slide continuing, concerns are justified. With 14 games remaining, QPR are nine points away from the relegation zone and eight off the play-offs.

Critchley has shown before in his time with Blackpool that he can impress at this level but time is running out for him to prove he can lead the R’s forward; or even just stop them from sliding further.