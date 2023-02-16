Opinion: Watford can fill problem position with Swansea City swoop, player out of contract in the summer

Watford’s chances of securing promotion to the Premier League this season look to be slimming, despite the Hornets being sat in 6th place of the table.

And Watford have just put in a solid display at Turf Moor where they left with a point. But still, with the Hornets now winless in their last five, and with the likes of Middlesbrough, Luton Town, and Sunderland – who occupy the other play-off spots – looking very strong, the chances of Watford earning promotion via the play-offs this season seem thin.

Slaven Bilic’s side could yet be gearing up for another Championship campaign and if that’s the case then Bilic will be hoping that he can really put his own stamp on the side this summer. There’s a few positions that will need bolstering but a position that will definitely need adding to in the summer is left-back.

Hassane Kamara is Watford’s only recognised left-back as things stand, and he’s only on loan at the club. But Watford could find an ideal left-back signing just a few places below them in the Championship table, at Swansea City, who see Ryan Manning’s contract expire in the summer.

The 26-year-old former QPR man and Republic of Ireland international has been one of Swansea’s best performers over the past season-and-a-half. He’s featured 28 times in the league so far this season, scoring three times and assisting five more from the left flank. Over the past few years, Manning has blossomed into a fine Championship player and with his contract set to expire in the summer, there’ll no doubt be a lot of teams paying attention to his situation.

And Watford could do a lot worse than bring in Manning on a free transfer in the summer. He’s been playing in a progressive, passing-based Russell Martin side for the past season-and-a-half, often playing as a left wing-back or even as a left-back on the side of a back-four. He’s a really effective player going forward but he can also do the basics of defending very well.

For Watford, it seems like the perfect signing and it’d come at the perfect time too, with Kamara set to leave, and set to leave Bilic with no left-backs going into next season.