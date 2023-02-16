Mowbray makes selection hint ahead of Sunderland v Bristol City + updates on Huggins and Gooch

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says there ‘will be changes’ for Saturday’s Championship clash v Bristol City, but that he won’t make ‘wholesale changes’.
Sunderland have already played four games in February. The Black Cats have been down to London twice to play Millwall and QPR whilst hosting Fulham in the FA Cup, and Reading in the Championship. The Black Cats are back at home this weekend where they host an in form Bristol City side, and Mowbray says he’ll make changes for the game.
Speaking to Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats boss had this to say:
“There will be changes but there won’t be wholesale changes. There are a few knocks and a few who don’t feel they should train because they are tight. I will assess who feels they can change. I need to get the balance right. We have to get the formation and selection right to keep the levels as high as possible.”
And Mowbray also provided an injury update on Niall Huggins, saying:
“Huggins is back on the grass but some have amber lights flashing against their names and we have to be careful.”
Mowbray then revealed that Lynden Gooch is ‘another couple of weeks’ away from a return to action, with the likes of Elliot Embleton, Ross Stewart, and Corry Evans also sidelined for a while longer yet.
Magic man…
Mowbray, despite having to deal with numerous injuries since arriving at Sunderland, continues to defy the odds. He and his side have found consistency in their results and, as things stand, the Black Cats are on course to challenge for a spot in the play-offs.
And Mowbray also has a lot of decent options at his disposal and so when he says he’ll make changes this weekend, fans know that Mowbray will still be able to field a strong starting XI this weekend. Sunderland will need to have a strong side out too, with Bristol City climbing the table after a tough first half of the season.
Sunderland v Bristol City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.