Middlesbrough’s top 3 performers in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United – do you agree?

Middlesbrough won 3-1 away at Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

It was a huge result for Boro who put in arguably their best performance under Michael Carrick so far. It was Sheffield United who took the lead through Oli McBurnie after five minutes before Chuba Akpom levelled things going into the break.

Then, January signing Cameron Archer scored twice in the second half to secure the win for Boro, taking them to within seven points of Sheffield United in 2nd. But who were Middlesbrough’s highest-rated performers on the night? According to WhoScored, it’s these three…

Chuba Akpom – WhoScored rating 7.9

Akpom extended his lead at the top of the Championship’s scorer charts with his 17th league goal of the season last night. The 27-year-old has now scored six goals since the New Year and he put in a big shift last night, recording a successful tackle and one aerial duel won, as well as boasting a pass success rate of 83%.

Zack Steffen – WhoScored rating 8.4

The on loan Manchester City goalkeeper made a staggering nine saves last night. He proved reliable on the night and allowed his teammates to go on and put in a confident attacking display – the American has now featured 28 times in the Championship this season.

Cameron Archer – WhoScored rating 8.9

It had to be Archer. The man on loan from Aston Villa has now scored three in six league outings for Boro and he looks to be the real deal. Three of his five shots his the target last night, with two of them ending up as goals. He only lost the ball once all night and gave Sheffield United defenders a lot to think about – a great performance from the 21-year-old.