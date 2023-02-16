‘Love playing away from home’ – Hull City v Preston North End prediction: The72

Hull City host Preston North End this weekend in the Championship.

The Tigers have picked themselves up following a slow start to the season and now look much more like what was expected of them after last summer. Their two most recent displays against Norwich City and Stoke City weren’t the best, but Liam Rosenior is still rebuilding the squad.

Preston North End though have majorly dropped off lately. Their league form is patchy and despite coming up against some decent sides recently, the performances aren’t inspiring confidence – Ryan Lowe’s side are winless in their last three league games, winning one of their last six in all competitions.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Tigers sit narrowly above their opponents this weekend. They will see this weekend as the perfect time to return to form, and I expect Rosenior’s side to start on the front foot.

“Ryan Lowe has to find a way to re-motivate his squad and in order to get anything from the game here they will have to be brave on the ball and be willing to take risks.

“Both sides don’t have too much to play for this season by the looks of things. They won’t get dragged into a relegation fight, but the top-six may be slightly out of reach given the quality up there at the moment.

“This will be a tight game and for that reason, I can’t separate them.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Preston North End

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

Luke Phelps

“Only Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Burnley have a better away record in the Championship than Preston this season. And after a tough run of form, Preston will surely be looking forward to a trip to the MKM, with Hull coming off the back of a defeat.

“Hull have looked really good in the last few weeks and I don’t think that defeat v Norwich City will dent their confidence or momentum too much. Still, up against a Preston side who love playing away from home, I think it’ll be tough – I’ll say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Preston North End