‘It doesn’t look great’ – Liam Rosenior provides injury update on Hull City man after Norwich loss

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said that loan forward Aaron Connolly is ‘a real doubt’ for the Tigers’ clash with Preston North End this weekend.

Hull City were without Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Connolly for the first time since his signing on Wednesday night as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Norwich City.

Rosenior’s side went ahead through an early Jacob Greaves goal but Kieran Dowell levelled the scores shortly after. The Tigers were unable to provide a response as second-half goals from Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent secured all three points for the Canaries.

Following the game, there was update from Rosenior on the sidelined Connolly too.

As quoted by Hull Live, the Hull City boss said that while the forward’s injury ‘doesn’t look great’, he refused to be drawn on whether or not he will be out for too long. That said, it seems unlikely he will feature against Preston North End this weekend.

He said:

“Aaron’s had a scan, and unfortunately for us, it doesn’t look great.

“I’m not saying [he’s out for] too long, but he’s a real doubt for Saturday.”

In his absence…

Thankfully for Rosenior, Benjamin Tetteh has made his comeback from injury now, so there is a natural striker partnership with him and top scorer Oscar Estupinan at the top of the pitch.

However, beyond them, cover isn’t looking great. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is still sidelined and having been joined by Connolly, there isn’t another senior striker available for selection as it stands.

Ryan Longman, who was started on the right against Norwich City, can and has been deployed as a striker before. If needs be, he can move into the frontline while one of the wide options like Malcolm Ebiowei can come in on the right-wing.

It remains to be seen just how long Connolly is facing out, but while numbers aren’t great up top, Rosenior can alter his side to make things work if he has to.