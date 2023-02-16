‘If they want me to leave…’ – Hull City midfielder sheds light on future after January rumours

Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufan has said he will leave the club if they want him to move on but for now, his full focus is on giving everything for the Tigers.

Hull City brought Tufan to the MKM Stadium last summer in an eye-catching deal.

He joined on a permanent basis from Fenerbahce but despite his relatively recent arrival, speculation has been rife over his future. There were claims that, after reported interest in his services, Tufan was poised to move on in January.

However, he has ended up staying with Liam Rosenior’s side, putting in some impressive performances of late.

Now, with the hectic period of winter speculation in the past, the Turkish midfielder has commented on his future.

As quoted by Hull Live, Tufan admitted that while he’ll leave if the Tigers want to offload him, his full focus is on giving his all for the club. Here’s what he had to say on his future:

“I saw the rumours but I have a contract here.

“When I first came here in the summer, our president – Acun – told me that he has a dream and I want to be a part of that dream. I want to fight for that dream, I did not want to leave after six months because this was not what I promised him [Ilicali].

“However, I do have a contract here and it is not suitable for me to comment on these rumours because I am a Hull City player.

“When the time comes, if they want me to leave I can, but for now, I am contracted here, I want to play for Hull City and I want to give everything I have to Hull City.”

Kicking on with the Tigers…

It’s safe to say that Ilicali has lofty ambitions for Hull City. After their impressive turnaround under Rosenior, they’re moving in the right direction too following a dismal start to the season under Shota Arveladze’s management.

But, while the club have risen to within six points of the play-offs, the hope will be that the rise won’t stop there.

A player of Tufan’s pedigree and ability could have an important role to play in the bid to progress. On his day, he’s a standout performer in midfield and while questions have been asked of him in his first season with Hull City, he’s fully focused on delivering on the club’s ambitions.

It remains to be seen just how long Tufan remains with the Tigers after significant winter speculation, but for now, he’s got a part to play on Humberside.