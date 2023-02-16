‘Hopefully…’ – Blackburn Rovers left sweating on two new injuries after West Brom draw

Blackburn Rovers are hoping new injuries to Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton are nothing serious after their withdrawals from the draw against West Brom.

Blackburn Rovers’ fading play-off hopes looked set to take another big hit when West Brom went ahead through Jayson Molumby with just over 15 minutes left on the clock last night.

However, the visitors were able to salvage a fourth consecutive draw late on when Ben Brereton Diaz slammed home an 89th-minute free-kick. It keeps Rovers within a point of the top-six but extends their winless run to five.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side didn’t come through the game scot-free though.

Academy graduates Wharton and Rankin-Costello were both forced off, with Wharton making way for Dom Hyam at half time while Rankin-Costello came off for Callum Brittain shortly before Molumby’s opener.

Following the game, Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph of the issues but stated they hope the blows are not too serious.

“Scott was not 100% so we brought in Dom at half time,” he said.

“Scott had a little bit of a problem with his calf some months ago, it’s not that bad, but it wasn’t right. Dom got minutes after a month out, so that was a positive.

“Joe, let’s wait on the report. Hopefully it’s nothing serious so we’ll wait on that.”

Cover at the back…

If Wharton and Rankin-Costello are forced to the sidelines, the consolation will be that there is at least cover for them now.

The recent returns of Hyam and Brittain, who came on for the pair last night, means Rovers will have natural players in each position, even if there won’t be much depth beyond them. Ashley Phillips is an option at centre-back after his impressive breakthrough this season, but there isn’t anyone beyond Brittain and Rankin-Costello on the right.

Midfielder Lewis Travis has filled in at right-back at times and Hayden Carter has been played there before, but given their roles to play in their own positions, it will be hoped that Rankin-Costello isn’t forced to the sidelines.